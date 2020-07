Or Copy this URL to Share

CHERYL MILLER OLADEHINDE

On June 13, 2020. Born December 12, 1958. Mother of seven; sister of three. Also survived by a host of relatives and friends. Service will be July 13, 2020 at Frazier-Mason Memorial Funeral Home, 1661 Good Hope Rd., SE. Viewing 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m.



