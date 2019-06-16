CHERYL CAMILLE SMITH ODOM
Sunrise: 11/5/1945 ~ Sunset: 5/19/2019
On May 19, 2019, Cheryl, beloved and retired Educator and Coach, peacefully passed away suddenly, at her Elkridge, MD home. Cheryl was 73 years old. She is survived by her two daughters, Leila Odom and Elizabeth Odom; her two beloved grandchildren, Marley Bliss Williams and Kyan Robert Williams; her siblings, William H. Moore, Howard Smith, Jr., Leila Johnakin, Michelle Smith, and Velma Smith; her stepmother, Muriel Smith; as well as many other relatives and friends. Woodrow Odom, Jr., her mother, father and sister, Carol S. Watson, predeceased her. The Memorial Service celebrating Cheryl's life will be Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 400 "I" St, SW; Washington, DC 20024.
The family kindly requests that in lieu of flowers, please send donations to this worthy cause: A Grandmother's Ministry, a ministry dedicated to building better lives through community outreach. Address: 6526 Greenmount Drive; Elkridge, Maryland 21075. Website is https://grandmothersministry.wordpress.com
; Email: [email protected]
or call (410)-245-8784.