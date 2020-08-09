CHERYL ORR

ORR Cheryl Anne Dodson Orr Devoted mother, loving wife, wonderful daughter, compassionate sister, and caring friend, Cheryl Anne Dodson Orr, passed away gracefully on April 10, 2020, in her home with her family by her side. Born to Mrs. LaVerne and the late Mr. Richard F. Dodson in Cleveland, Ohio. Cheryl was the eldest of five girls, a natural leader who demonstrated kindness, patience, compassion, humility, and servitude at a young age. Cheryl graduated from John F. Kennedy High School in Cleveland, Ohio in 1975. She attended Ohio Northern University receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy. In June of 1998, she completed the Certificate Program in Healthcare Management at Georgetown University in Washington, DC. Cheryl married her college sweetheart, William "Bill" Orr, in 1975 and they married on August 8, 1981. Together, they began a journey that took them around the world. Becoming an Air Force spouse afforded her unique opportunities that included over a dozen moves to places like Las Vegas, Nevada, San Francisco, California, and Misawa, Japan. No matter where she was, she made her family and others feel welcome. She was known for her extraordinary hosting abilities. A prospective guest once said, "I'm so glad to be invited; Cheryl's hosting skills are legendary!" On top of her motherly and hosting duties, Cheryl was also an outstanding pharmacist who felt her occupation was more than a job, it was a calling. Cheryl fiercely advocated for her customers in so many ways, fighting for the care they needed and deserved. She was a mentor to young pharmacists and technicians, showing them the extra mile, or inch can make a real difference for real people. She did not shy from adversity or leadership. She served as President of the Parent-Teacher Association, President of the Cambryar Homeowner's Association, and a leader in the Boy Scouts of America Troops 1145 and 195 for both of her sons. She was a long-time advocate of social justice, working tirelessly with the Alfred Street Baptist Church Social Justice Ministry, and serving as a Fairfax County Election official. Later in life, she pursued another passion of hers, Interior Design. She enrolled in classes at Northern Virginia Community College and became a Certified Interior Decorator. In 2016, she started her own company, Orr@Home: Cheryl Orr Interiors, LLC. There was rarely a moment in which she wasn't planning, cooking, designing, organizing, and sharing ideas with others. In her 62 years on earth, Cheryl's generosity, kindness, strength, humility, advocacy, and compassion are living legacies for us to follow. Cheryl was preceded in death by her father, Richard F. Dodson, stepfather, James R. Williams, and parents-in-law, William and Annie Orr. She leaves to cherish many fond memories to her husband, William E. Orr, Jr.; her two children, Brian and Michael; her mother, LaVerne Williams; four sisters, LaVerne Pendleton (Michael), Rhonda Rayford (Ray), Lisa Williams (Shun), Renita Overton (Anthony), two sisters-in-law, Renee Bessick (John), Jennifer Williams (Glenn), a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and best friend Cheryl Robinson. Services Monday, August 10, at 10:30 a.m. at Alfred Street Baptist Church, 301 S Alfred Street, Alexandria, VA 22314, Rev. Dr. Howard-John Wesley, offiiciating, followed by interment in Arlington National Cemetery at 1 p.m.Services Monday, August 10, at 10:30 a.m. at Alfred Street Baptist Church, 301 S Alfred Street, Alexandria, VA 22314, Rev. Dr. Howard-John Wesley, offiiciating, followed by interment in Arlington National Cemetery at 1 p.m.



