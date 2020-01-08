

Cheryl Yvette Reidy



Died on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 in Rockville, Maryland at the age of 68. Cheryl is survived by her husband, William John Reidy; her four daughters, Alicin Williamson, Alissa Reidy, Elizabeth Reidy, Donna Formica, her son John Reidy; as well as her nine grandchildren and niece Michelle Robinson. Cheryl was born on February 26, 1951 in Albany, NY. She graduated from Russel Sage with a bachelor's in science. She studied Public Policy at Syracuse, The Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs. She married William in 1973. After moving to Rockville, Maryland, began working for Westat as a Senior Study Director. A fierce advocate and champion for others, she was the first call anyone who needed anything made. Cheryl created family wherever she went. She loved to laugh, travel, cook and spend time with her grandchildren. Her legacy will live on in so many. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made on her behalf to the following organizations:

March on Washington Film Festival - https:// www.marchonwashingtonfilmfestival.org/donate