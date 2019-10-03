The Washington Post

CHERYL SAWYER (1966 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "My prayers are with the family as Cheryl was a very nice..."
    - Delma Thompson
  • "You will be truly missed! My roommate when we were..."
    - Deborah Collins
  • "Cheryl was a great person and we were neighbors growing up..."
    - carol rogers
Service Information
Colvin Funeral Home of Lumberton
1904 Elizabethtown Rd.
Lumberton, NC
28358
(910)-738-4544
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Antioch Baptist Church
13205 Old Marlboro Pike
Upper Marlboro, MD
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Antioch Baptist Church
Notice
CHERYL MARCELLA SAWYER  

On Sunday, September 29, 2019, Cheryl Marcella Sawyer of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, entered into eternal rest. Family will receive friends on Thursday, October 3, from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11 a.m. at Antioch Baptist Church, 13205 Old Marlboro Pike, Upper Marlboro, Maryland. Interment Lumberton North Carolina. A viewing will also be held Saturday, October 5 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Colvin Funeral Home in Lumberton, NC immediately followed by a graveyard service at the McArthur Family Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 3, 2019
