CHERYL MARCELLA SAWYER
On Sunday, September 29, 2019, Cheryl Marcella Sawyer of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, entered into eternal rest. Family will receive friends on Thursday, October 3, from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11 a.m. at Antioch Baptist Church, 13205 Old Marlboro Pike, Upper Marlboro, Maryland. Interment Lumberton North Carolina. A viewing will also be held Saturday, October 5 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Colvin Funeral Home in Lumberton, NC immediately followed by a graveyard service at the McArthur Family Cemetery.