CHERYL SENSENBRENNER

On June 15, 2020, Cheryl Warren Sensenbrenner, the beloved wife of Congressman F. JamesSensenbrenner, Jr., passed away in Alexandria, VA.Cheryl will best be remembered for her tenacity and larger than life spirit that helped her overcome all obstacles and inspired her to help others. She was devoted to her family and was a tireless advocate to ensure all Americans with disabilities were protected from discrimination.She was born in Minnesota on September 24, 1950 to former Wisconsin Attorney General and U.S.District Court Judge Robert Warren and Laverne Voagen Warren. She graduated from Green Bay East High School and Lawrence College in Appleton, WI. On March 26, 1977, she married Jim Sensenbrenner.It is evident by all those that knew Cheryl that she proved to be the perfect balance to Rep. Sensenbrenner. Throughout their 43 years of marriage, she was able to find humor and grace in the role of a Congressman's wife.In addition to Rep. Sensenbrenner, she is survived by her two sons, Frank (Margaret) and Bob (Diana), and her three-year-old grandson, Kevin. Arrangements are being made for a private service in Wisconsin. Rep. Sensenbrenner and his family appreciate your thoughts and prayers during this time.