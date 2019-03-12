CHESTER BILBRO, SR.
(Past Master)
On Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Leora Bilbro; devoted father of Chester Bilbro, Jr.; brother of Willie Grant and Lester Bilbro. He is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Bilbro will be loved and missed forever. Mr. Bilbro will lie in state at First Baptist Church of Marshall Heights, 4934 B Street, SE, on Wednesday, March 13, from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment Lakemont Memorial Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at: