CHESTER BILBRO, SR.  
(Past Master)  

On Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Leora Bilbro; devoted father of Chester Bilbro, Jr.; brother of Willie Grant and Lester Bilbro. He is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Bilbro will be loved and missed forever. Mr. Bilbro will lie in state at First Baptist Church of Marshall Heights, 4934 B Street, SE, on Wednesday, March 13, from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment Lakemont Memorial Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at:
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
(202) 399-3600
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 12, 2019
