Chester Brown
Chester Arthur Brown, Jr.  (Age 93)  
Of Mitchellville, MD passed away peacefully on August 21, 2020. Beloved father of Kim R. Colbert and Michael T. Jefferson; other relatives and friends. Public visitation will be held Thursday, September 10, 2020 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. Stephen Baptist Church, 5757 Temple Hill Road, Temple Hill, MD 20748 followed by a private Homegoing Service. Interment Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery. Services entrusted to J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
11:00 AM
St. Stephen Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home
7474 Landover Road
Hyattsville, MD 20785
(301) 322-2300
