CHESTER M. COWEN "Chet"
(Age 92)
Passed away peacefully in the presence of family on Sunday, March 31, 2019 in Rockville, MD. Preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Tunis and his son, Richard Cowen. He will be dearly missed by his daughter, Cindi (Randy) Clark and grandchildren, William (Sarah) Rhea and Brandon Clark. Also survived by Beverly's children, Randee (Bob) Fogel and Sherri Tunis and Beverly's grandchildren; Kristopher, Julie, Billy, Adam (Liz) and Caroline. A private time of remembrance is planned for the immediate family at a later date.