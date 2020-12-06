Chester Dyrud "Chet"
Chester Ardean Dyrud "Chet" (age 83) passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Gwendean C. Dyrud, a sister, Leola Furman, brothers, Conneley, Loiell (Mary) and Clark (Marilyn) along with many nieces and nephews. Chet is also survived by his bet friend, Rosalie Wheatley and goddaughters, Wendy (Jeff) Maynor and Anne (Stephen) Sparkman. Memorial services will be held in Minnesota.online condolences may be made at www.DonaldsonFuneralHomes.com