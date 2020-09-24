1/
CHESTER NOLF
1948 - 2020
CHESTER FRANKLIN NOLF  Born 2/26/1948 - Died 9/23/2020  
He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, June. He leaves behind to treasure his memory his devoted children, Christopher Lee (Syd), Debbie Lynch (Frank) and Rick Boyd (Mimi) and his grandchildren, Caleb, Jonathan, McKenzie, Joshua, and Cari. His brother, Bill Nolf (Lisa) and his sisters, Julie Parra (John) and Miki Nolf also survive him. Chester retired from the US Army in 2001 after serving 30 faithful years. There will be a visitation held at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home in Woodbridge, VA on Monday Septemer 28, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m., with a graveside service held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
Funeral services provided by
Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
13318 Occoquan Rd
Woodbridge, VA 22191
(703) 494-2000
