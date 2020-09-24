

CHESTER FRANKLIN NOLF Born 2/26/1948 - Died 9/23/2020

He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, June. He leaves behind to treasure his memory his devoted children, Christopher Lee (Syd), Debbie Lynch (Frank) and Rick Boyd (Mimi) and his grandchildren, Caleb, Jonathan, McKenzie, Joshua, and Cari. His brother, Bill Nolf (Lisa) and his sisters, Julie Parra (John) and Miki Nolf also survive him. Chester retired from the US Army in 2001 after serving 30 faithful years. There will be a visitation held at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home in Woodbridge, VA on Monday Septemer 28, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m., with a graveside service held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.



