CHESTER PHILLIPS
Chester F. Phillips   (Age 88)  
Of Vienna and formerly of Richmond, VA passed away on November 29, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Ann Wiltsee Phillips; devoted father of Donald Phillips (Donna), Rebecca Phillips, Kathryn Lippincott (John), and Thomas Phillips; brother of Judy Dzarnowski and the late Betty Pruit. He is also survived by four grandchildren. Chester's Life Celebration will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CHO, P.O. Box 233, Vienna, VA 22183. Online condolences and fond memories may be offered to the family at www.moneyandking.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA 22180
(703) 938-7440
