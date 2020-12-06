Of Vienna and formerly of Richmond, VA passed away on November 29, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Ann Wiltsee Phillips; devoted father of Donald Phillips (Donna), Rebecca Phillips, Kathryn Lippincott (John), and Thomas Phillips; brother of Judy Dzarnowski and the late Betty Pruit. He is also survived by four grandchildren. Chester's Life Celebration will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CHO, P.O. Box 233, Vienna, VA 22183. Online condolences and fond memories may be offered to the family at