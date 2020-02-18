The Washington Post

CHESTER SZYMCZAK

CHESTER EDWARD SZYMCZAK  

On February 15, 2020, Chester "Hard Time" Szymczak, of Alexandria, VA, passed away at Fairfax Hospital after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Chet was born March 11, 1934 in Scranton, PA to the late Michael and Stella Szymczak. He graduated from Central High School. He served four years active duty in the US Air Force and four years of reserve duty in the Coast Guard. He was a member of the DC police force in the early 1960s before joining the Mergenthaler Linotype Company. In 1968 he joined the Government Printing Office and retired from the GPO after 28 years of service.
 
He was an active member of All Saints Sharon Chapel. He donated 35 gallons of blood, volunteered for numerous medical studies, and volunteered at the Carpenter Shelter as well as the Treasure Trove.
 
He was preceded in death by his sister, Marion, and brother, Michael. He was married to the love of his life, Peggy, for 48 years until her death in 2008. He is survived by his children, Mark (Holley), Karen (Vince), and John and grandchildren Josh, Libby, Alejandro, and Gavino.
 
A celebration of Life will be held at All Saints Sharon Chapel, 3421 Franconia Rd., Alexandria, VA on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , www.alz.org or support us in our walk to end Alzheimer's https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2020/DC-NationalCapilArea?team_id=ta611119&pg=team&fr_id=13343

