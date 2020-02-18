

CHESTER EDWARD SZYMCZAK



On February 15, 2020, Chester "Hard Time" Szymczak, of Alexandria, VA, passed away at Fairfax Hospital after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Chet was born March 11, 1934 in Scranton, PA to the late Michael and Stella Szymczak. He graduated from Central High School. He served four years active duty in the US Air Force and four years of reserve duty in the Coast Guard. He was a member of the DC police force in the early 1960s before joining the Mergenthaler Linotype Company. In 1968 he joined the Government Printing Office and retired from the GPO after 28 years of service.

He was an active member of All Saints Sharon Chapel. He donated 35 gallons of blood, volunteered for numerous medical studies, and volunteered at the Carpenter Shelter as well as the Treasure Trove.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Marion, and brother, Michael. He was married to the love of his life, Peggy, for 48 years until her death in 2008. He is survived by his children, Mark (Holley), Karen (Vince), and John and grandchildren Josh, Libby, Alejandro, and Gavino.