On Friday, September 18, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved father of Chester and Marquita Williams; grandfather of Desiree and Josiah Williams; brother of Arthur Johnson, Josephine Miles, Richard Williams, Luther Williams, Curtis Williams and Darlene Thornton. Also survived by a host of nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, on Saturday, September 26 from 3 to 5 p.m. (Masks and social distancing required.) Funeral and interment services will be held in Ashland, VA on Saturday, October 3, 2020.