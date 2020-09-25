1/
CHIEKO KONDO
CHIEKO KONDO  
Passed away at the age of 102 at her home in Gardena, CA. She was preceded in death by her late husband Seishin A. Kondo and is survived by her two children, John (Donna) formerly of Germantown and S Michiko formerly of Wheaton, her sister Edythe Mio (Yoshio) Oshiro and nieces and nephews residing in Hawaii.  Chieko worked at the Library of Congress and spent the majority of her life in the Washington metropolitan area. She eventually received her GED in 1972 and worked at the Defense Mapping Agency for 16 years.  Due to the ongoing pandemic a celebration of life will occur at its conclusion in Honolulu, Hawaii and her ashes will be placed at Nuuanu Memorial Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Halverson, Stone & Myers Mortuary
1223 Cravens Ave
Torrance, CA 90501
3103281223
