Chifornia L. Cox  
Chifornia L. Cox of Washington, DC, formerly of Powhatan, VA ventured into a new life on Monday, May 11, 2020. She leaves to cherish her loving memory, her sisters, Coralease Ruff and Claudette Cox, brother-in-law, Willie Ruff, nephew, Andre Ruff and a host of other relatives and friends. She worked for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for the last 15 years. A private memorial was held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Shiloh Baptist Church, Powhatan, VA. A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date in Powhatan VA, and Washington, DC.

Published in The Washington Post on May 30, 2020.
