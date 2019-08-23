

Chlaila Dee Haynie



On Sunday, August 11, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late James Clinton Haynie; mother of Linda Haynie Reese (George) and Dawn Governatori (Alex); grandmother of Alex Governatori III (Chrissy) and Kelsey Marie Reese. Sister of Kenneth Carney (Paula) and the late Mary Jo Winning (Robert). Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Chlaila will be forever remembered by her family. The family is grateful for all the support and care given to Chlaila, especially from Ashley, and Holy Cross Hospice.

A funeral service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church, 4001 Franklin Street, Kensington, MD 20895, on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. Internment immediately following at Parklawn Memorial Park and Menorah Gardens, 12800 Veirs Mill Road, Rockville, MD 20853

Memorial contributions may be made to the or Christ Episcopal Church, Kensington, MD.