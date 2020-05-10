CHOON-HI CHANG (Age 92)
On March 15, 2020, died peacefully due to complications from a fall, in Rockville, MD, at her son's home and with him at her side. Born in Seoul, Korea, she was the youngest of four sisters and had one younger brother. Her father was one of the first to import heavy farm equipment to Korea. Choon-Hi immigrated to the United States with her future husband of 56 years, Choo-un (dec. 2013) to study piano at Yale University
. She set aside her ambitions for a concert career and followed her husband's work to the Washington, DC area, where she taught piano and began an improbable but successful career as a realtor. She was an avid swimmer and lover of dogs. Choon-Hi is survived by her son, of Rockville MD. A memorial service will be held at a later date.