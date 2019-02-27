Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHRIS MANN. View Sign

MANN Chris C. Mann Brigadier General Passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019 of natural causes. Her long and successful career in the U.S. Air Force took her around the world; for the past several years she was living in Rockville, Maryland. General Mann was born at home in La Mott, Pennsylvania on September 25, 1927 to Robert J. and Louise (Stitz) Conrad. She graduated from Germantown High School, Philadelphia, Pa., in 1945, then attended Temple University, where she received a bachelor of fine arts degree in 1949 and a bachelor of science degree in 1950. She earned a master's degree in education from Northwestern State College in 1962 and graduated from the National War College in 1974. General Mann received a direct commission and entered on active duty in the U.S. Air Force in June 1953, then attended Officer Basic Military Training at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas. She served at numerous bases throughout the U.S. as well as in North Africa and the Philippines. She was assigned to Headquarters U.S. Air Force, Washington, DC, in August 1971 as a management system plans officer in the Directorate of Personnel Planning. She later became chief of the Classification and Evaluation Standards Branch. In August 1973, General Mann had the distinction of being the first Air Force woman to attend the National War College at Fort McNair, Washington, DC. After graduation in July 1974, she assumed command of the 3504th USAF Recruiting Group at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas. General Mann was appointed deputy director of personnel plans for human resources development, in the Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, Personnel, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, in July 1975. She was promoted to the grade of brigadier general Sept. 1, 1975, with date of rank Aug. 19, 1975. Her military decorations and awards include the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal with oak leaf cluster, Army Commendation Medal, and the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award Ribbon with oak leaf cluster. On November 9, 1953, Chris married Herbert Raymond Mann, who had served as a fighter pilot. After his retirement in 1968, Lt. Col. Mann cheerfully moved with his wife to her various postings. He was proud of her professional achievements. General Mann retired in 1978. She and her husband eventually moved to Fort Walton Beach, Florida, where they were active members of the Fort Walton Yacht Club. General Mann was also a benefactor of Save Our Cats and Kittens (SOCKs), a group whose mission she cared deeply about, having had numerous cats as pets. General Mann's husband predeceased her, as did her sister, Louise S. Conrad. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be determined. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 2 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Pumphrey's Colonial Funeral Home, 300 W. Montgomery Ave., Rockville, MD. www.pumphreyfuneralhome.

MANN Chris C. Mann Brigadier General Passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019 of natural causes. Her long and successful career in the U.S. Air Force took her around the world; for the past several years she was living in Rockville, Maryland. General Mann was born at home in La Mott, Pennsylvania on September 25, 1927 to Robert J. and Louise (Stitz) Conrad. She graduated from Germantown High School, Philadelphia, Pa., in 1945, then attended Temple University, where she received a bachelor of fine arts degree in 1949 and a bachelor of science degree in 1950. She earned a master's degree in education from Northwestern State College in 1962 and graduated from the National War College in 1974. General Mann received a direct commission and entered on active duty in the U.S. Air Force in June 1953, then attended Officer Basic Military Training at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas. She served at numerous bases throughout the U.S. as well as in North Africa and the Philippines. She was assigned to Headquarters U.S. Air Force, Washington, DC, in August 1971 as a management system plans officer in the Directorate of Personnel Planning. She later became chief of the Classification and Evaluation Standards Branch. In August 1973, General Mann had the distinction of being the first Air Force woman to attend the National War College at Fort McNair, Washington, DC. After graduation in July 1974, she assumed command of the 3504th USAF Recruiting Group at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas. General Mann was appointed deputy director of personnel plans for human resources development, in the Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, Personnel, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, in July 1975. She was promoted to the grade of brigadier general Sept. 1, 1975, with date of rank Aug. 19, 1975. Her military decorations and awards include the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal with oak leaf cluster, Army Commendation Medal, and the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award Ribbon with oak leaf cluster. On November 9, 1953, Chris married Herbert Raymond Mann, who had served as a fighter pilot. After his retirement in 1968, Lt. Col. Mann cheerfully moved with his wife to her various postings. He was proud of her professional achievements. General Mann retired in 1978. She and her husband eventually moved to Fort Walton Beach, Florida, where they were active members of the Fort Walton Yacht Club. General Mann was also a benefactor of Save Our Cats and Kittens (SOCKs), a group whose mission she cared deeply about, having had numerous cats as pets. General Mann's husband predeceased her, as did her sister, Louise S. Conrad. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be determined. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 2 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Pumphrey's Colonial Funeral Home, 300 W. Montgomery Ave., Rockville, MD. www.pumphreyfuneralhome. comwww.pumphreyfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Pumphrey Funeral Home

300 W. Montgomery Ave.

Rockville , MD 20850-2805

(301) 762-3939 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close