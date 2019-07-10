CHRISTIAN F. ELKINGTON, SR.
Christian Ferdinand Elkington, Sr., 76, died of cancer on July 8, 2019 at his home in Annapolis. Born Christian Ferdinand Jacobsen, II on December 5, 1942 in Washington, DC to the late John Sippel Jacobsen and Virginia Koons Jacobsen, he was a Vietnam combat veteran and had a lengthy career with the Department of Veterans Affairs before retiring in 2000. In retirement, he advocated for the Chesapeake Bay and the South River. A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 13 from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD. Condolences may be made online at: