CHRISTINA CHAPMAN
CHRISTINA V. CHAPMAN  
On Friday, October 23, 2020 of Temple Hills, MD. Beloved wife of the late Hurriah Chapman; loving mother of Pia and Pietro Chapman and the late Johann Z. Chapman; dear grandmother of Danielle, Erin, Courtney, Noel and Kyle; great-grandmother of seven; dear aunt of Jewel, Johanna, Tanya and Sabrina. Also survived by a host of loving friends and family. Relatives and friends are invited to Christina's Life Celebration on Saturday, November 7, 202, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 6160 Oxon Hill Rd., Oxon Hill, MD, 20745. A funeral service will take place at the Old Post Chapel, Ft. Myer, VA at a later date, followed by interment in Arlington National Cemetery. Online guestbook available at:KalasFuneralHomes.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 05:00 PM
George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A.
November 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kalas Funeral Homes
