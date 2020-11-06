On Friday, October 23, 2020 of Temple Hills, MD. Beloved wife of the late Hurriah Chapman; loving mother of Pia and Pietro Chapman and the late Johann Z. Chapman; dear grandmother of Danielle, Erin, Courtney, Noel and Kyle; great-grandmother of seven; dear aunt of Jewel, Johanna, Tanya and Sabrina. Also survived by a host of loving friends and family. Relatives and friends are invited to Christina's Life Celebration on Saturday, November 7, 202, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 6160 Oxon Hill Rd., Oxon Hill, MD, 20745. A funeral service will take place at the Old Post Chapel, Ft. Myer, VA at a later date, followed by interment in Arlington National Cemetery. Online guestbook available at: