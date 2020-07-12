Christina Donahue-Taylor (Age 59)
Of Frederick, Maryland, passed away on June 24, 2020 in Frederick Maryland.Christina was born in Kiel, Germany to James and Inge Donahue in October 1960. She graduated from Garfield Senior High School at Woodbridge, Virginia in 1978. She married Alan Taylor in November 2000 in Holy Family Catholic Church in Woodbridge, VA. She graduated in 1980 from Northern Virginia Community College with an associate degree in medical records and later from the University of Maryland with a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Information Management. She worked in the medical records management field with various companies in the greater Washington, DC area and was most recently employed with the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda Maryland for the past 10 years. A job she truly loved and was proud to be part of. She served as chair for the MD AHIMA medical records association and received numerous awards from NIH and MD AHIMA. She enjoyed travel and during her life visited Europe and Egypt, but she particularly enjoyed the annual trips to Ocean City, Maryland with extended family. She also enjoyed shelties and most recently a dachshund as pets which she loved dearly.Christina is survived by her husband, Alan Taylor; and her brother, John Donahue and other close family.She is preceded in death by her father, James Donahue, her mother, Inge Donahue, and her younger brother, James Donahue. In consideration of COVID-19, attendees are requested to wear face masks. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
.Memorial services will be held outdoors at 1 p.m. on July 18, 2020 at the Resthaven Memorial Gardens on Rt 15 North in Frederick, MD, with Father Michael Jendrek officiating. Expressison of sympathy may be offered atwww.StaufferFuneralHome.com