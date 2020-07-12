1/1
CHRISTINA DONAHUE-TAYLOR
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CHRISTINA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Christina Donahue-Taylor (Age 59)  
Of Frederick, Maryland, passed away on June 24, 2020 in Frederick Maryland.Christina was born in Kiel, Germany to James and Inge Donahue in October 1960. She graduated from Garfield Senior High School at Woodbridge, Virginia in 1978. She married Alan Taylor in November 2000 in Holy Family Catholic Church in Woodbridge, VA. She graduated in 1980 from Northern Virginia Community College with an associate degree in medical records and later from the University of Maryland with a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Information Management. She worked in the medical records management field with various companies in the greater Washington, DC area and was most recently employed with the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda Maryland for the past 10 years. A job she truly loved and was proud to be part of. She served as chair for the MD AHIMA medical records association and received numerous awards from NIH and MD AHIMA. She enjoyed travel and during her life visited Europe and Egypt, but she particularly enjoyed the annual trips to Ocean City, Maryland with extended family. She also enjoyed shelties and most recently a dachshund as pets which she loved dearly.Christina is survived by her husband, Alan Taylor; and her brother, John Donahue and other close family.She is preceded in death by her father, James Donahue, her mother, Inge Donahue, and her younger brother, James Donahue. In consideration of COVID-19, attendees are requested to wear face masks. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.Memorial services will be held outdoors at 1 p.m. on July 18, 2020 at the Resthaven Memorial Gardens on Rt 15 North in Frederick, MD, with Father Michael Jendrek officiating. Expressison of sympathy may be offered atwww.StaufferFuneralHome.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Resthaven Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved