CHRISTINA LOUISE GRAHAM
HARRISON
Entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard Harrison; devoted mother of Stacey Harrison, Esq. (Anthony Lane) and Paul Harrison (Theory). Also survived by three grandchildren, Camryn, Paul II and Brandon Harrison; brother, Randall Graham (JoAnne) and a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, May 2 at St. Luke Catholic Church, 4925 E. Capitol St., SE, from 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Arrangements by Hodges & Edwards.