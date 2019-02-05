Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHRISTINA "Tina" PETRUCCELLI.



Christina R. Petruccelli "Tina" (Age 68)



On Tuesday, January 29, 2019 of Lanham, MD. Beloved wife of Mario; loving mother of Anthony and Maria (Andrew Furnkranz); cherished Nonna of Isla, Domenico, and Brooke; and adored sister of John Vecchiarelli(Marion) and Antonia Starr (Don).

Friends may call at the Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, MD on Thursday, February 7, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 7301 Annapolis Rd., Landover Hills, MD 20784 on Friday, February 8 at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD.