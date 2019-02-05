Christina R. Petruccelli "Tina" (Age 68)
On Tuesday, January 29, 2019 of Lanham, MD. Beloved wife of Mario; loving mother of Anthony and Maria (Andrew Furnkranz); cherished Nonna of Isla, Domenico, and Brooke; and adored sister of John Vecchiarelli(Marion) and Antonia Starr (Don).
Friends may call at the Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, MD on Thursday, February 7, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 7301 Annapolis Rd., Landover Hills, MD 20784 on Friday, February 8 at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD.