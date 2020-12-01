

Christina M. Vaughen

Christina (Tina) Marie Vaughen, 69, of Germantown, MD passed away in her home on November 14, 2020. Tina was born in Portsmouth, VA to William Lee and Ruby Mae Vaughen on January 4, 1951. William was a naval officer, so the family lived many places, including California, Hawaii, Taiwan, and Japan. She spent her high school years in Virginia, and attended James Madison University in Harrisonburg, VA where she received an undergraduate degree in biochemistry. She went on to complete her law degree in Orange County California, and began her career working as a contractor in the security arena in California, New Jersey, Florida, and finally in Germantown Maryland, serving more than ten years as a Security Officer for the Department of Energy. Tina retired as a Classified Matter Protection and Control Program Manager in June of 2019 Tina is preceded in death by her parents William and Ruby Vaughen. She is survived by her sister Christa (Jay) Vaughen duVon, her brother William Lee Vaughen, and her nieces and nephews Jesse (Kelly) Koster, Therese (Steven) Balkenbush, Kelly Vaughen, and William Lee Vaughen III. Her nieces and nephews were the true pride and joy of her life. Tina had a generous and exuberant spirit. She was a loving sister, and a doting aunt. She also derived tremendous pleasure from the companionship of her cats. A child at heart, she donated toys to brighten the lives of children at local homeless shelters each Christmas. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tina's church, Mother Seton Parish at 19951 Father Hurley Blvd, Germantown, MD 20874. Donations can also be made to Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church at 13752 Mary's Way, Woodbridge, VA 22191, any organization that provides toys for children at Christmas, as well as any cat-friendly rescue or shelter. A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Angels Parish in Woodbridge on Thursday, December 3rd, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. The burial service will be held at Mount Comfort Cemetery, Alexandria VA, at 1:30pm.



