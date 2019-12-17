

Christine L. Alex (Age 58)



Of Silver Spring, MD, died December 11, 2019 at home. Chris was the beloved daughter of the late William and Mary Alex of Connecticut and sister of Lisa Alex and Gregory Alex. Chris grew up in Bloomfield, CT and attended Pennsylvania State University where she graduated with a B.S. in meteorology. In recent years, she completed Certificates in Natural History and Environmental Sciences from Graduate School USA. Her career at the National Weather Service lasted 37 years; she was dedicated to improving weather and environmental services to the public. Chris approached life with a full and generous heart and was always open for adventure. She will be missed by all who knew her.