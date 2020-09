Or Copy this URL to Share

CHRISTINE ALTHEA AVERY

On Monday, August 31, 2020, beloved mother of six children. Visitation help Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel, 20605 Aquasco Road, Aquasco, MD from 4 to 6 p.m. Private Funeral Service held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 10 a.m., by Family Invitation. Interment at Heritage Memorial Cemetery, 13472 Poplar Hill Road, Waldorf, MD. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Funeral Home, P.A., Aquasco, MD.



