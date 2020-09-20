1/1
CHRISTINE BELL
1938 - 2020
Christine Rosetta Bell  
On August 28, 2020, beloved mother of Rosa, Thomas, Wilbur, Novella and Marvin and the late Wilfred and Prenell was summoned by God's angels to her mansion in heaven. Christine was born on February 14, 1938 in Kenbridge, Virginia to the late John Baptiste and Della Mae Lee. She is also survived by three brothers and one sister; four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and one special niece Renee Lee and a host of other relatives and friends. Private services were held.

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home
7474 Landover Road
Hyattsville, MD 20785
(301) 322-2300
