

Christine Rosetta Bell

On August 28, 2020, beloved mother of Rosa, Thomas, Wilbur, Novella and Marvin and the late Wilfred and Prenell was summoned by God's angels to her mansion in heaven. Christine was born on February 14, 1938 in Kenbridge, Virginia to the late John Baptiste and Della Mae Lee. She is also survived by three brothers and one sister; four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and one special niece Renee Lee and a host of other relatives and friends. Private services were held.



