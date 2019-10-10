

Christine Theresa Benza

"Chris" (Age 98)



Of Fairfax, Virginia died peacefully on October 1, 2019 at The Virginian retirement home. She was born December 28, 1920 in the Bronx, New York. She was the daughter of the late Alfonso and Antonetta DiSanto. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carmen Benza, three brothers, and one sister.

She is survived by her sons, Thomas Charles of Springfield, VA and Steven George (Alma) of Vienna, VA; three grandchildren, Kenneth, George and Anne Benza; two great-grandchildren, Branden and Kalin Benza; her brother, John DiSanto, and many nieces and nephews.

Chris and her family moved from New York to Falls Church, Virginia in 1958 where she began a career at the United States Capitol. After working for a number of years at the Senate Post Office she started working at the U.S. Capitol Flag Office under the direction of the Architect of the Capitol. She started as a clerk and worked her way up to become the Supervisor; she was well known as the "Flag Lady." She was recognized by many Members of Congress for her dedication and outstanding service. Chris retired in November of 2001, with over 42 years of government service.

Visitation will be held at Money and King Funeral Home, 171 W. Maple Ave., Vienna, VA on Monday, October 14 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, October 15 at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, 8601 Wolftrap Rd. SE, Vienna, VA 22182 at 11 a.m. A private burial will be held at Culpeper National Cemetery. Friends are invited to view and sign the family guestbook at