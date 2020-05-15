The Washington Post

On Thursday, Aprill 30, 2020. The beloved mother of Vivian Campbell Void (Maurice). She also leaves three granddaughters, three great-grandchildren, three brothers, two sisters, and a host of relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Saturday, May 16 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon in the chapel at 6503 Old Branch Avenue, Temple Hills, MD for a socially distanced visitation, all participants must wear masks. Interment to follow at Harmony Cemetery. At a later date, a full Celebration of Life will take place once the current order is lifted. Arrangements entrusted to Ralph Williams II Funeral Service (301) 262-2387.

Published in The Washington Post on May 15, 2020
