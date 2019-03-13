CHRISTINE DEEGAN

CHRISTINE NOYA DEEGAN (Age 69)  

Passed away on March 7, 2019 Chris was the loving mother of Ana Noya (Lance Lewis) and Manuel J. Noya (Kaitlyn); grandmother of Mercedes Noya, Jameson Lewis, Sofia Lewis, Theodore Lewis and Evelyn Noya. Also survived by step-mother, Harriette C. Deegan, brothers Patrick (Alison), Gregory (Kelly), sisters, Marie (Michael) and Regina (James), many nieces and nephews, extended relatives and friends. Predeceased by father, Joseph G. Deegan, mother, Evelyn M. Deegan and her brother Gerry Deegan. Family will receive friends at Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. on Wednesday, March 13, from 2 to 4 and from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral Service at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 14 at the Catholic Community of St. Francis Xavier.

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 13, 2019
