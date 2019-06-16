

CHRISTINE MARION deVISSER



Christine Marion deVisser, 69, of Rockville Maryland, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019, with her loving family by her side. She was born in Munich, Germany to the Late John T. deVisser and Helgi Lillinurm-deVisser. Throughout her life she lived in many different countries and multiple states in the USA. After graduating from Severna Park High School, she went on to study at the University of Maryland and followed that by joining the Physician's Assistant program at GW University. She loved to knit and built a wonderful family of knitters everywhere she went. She is survived by her mother Helgi deVisser of Auteuil le Roi, France; her sister Leslie Cioffi of New York; her husband, John McCullough of Rockville, Maryland; her two daughters: Kersti Raidma of Avon-by-the-Sea, New Jersey, Erika Raidma of Baltimore, Maryland; and her grand-daughter Gemma Francello of Avon-by-the-Sea, New Jersey.

Her ever giving nature continued after her death with the donation of her body to the Uniformed Services University. To honor her love of animals, in lieu of flowers, please donate to Rescue Ridge Attn MaryBeth Tkach PO Box 223 Spring Lake, NJ 07762.

A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.