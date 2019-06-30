Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHRISTINE HANFLING. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

HANFLING Christine Hanfling It is with much sadness that the family of Christine Hanfling, née Maurer, announces her passing on June 25, 2019 in Alexandria, VA at the age of 90. Christine was born March 15, 1929 in Buchwald in Silesia, Germany to Swiss-German parents Ernst and Johanna (Funfsinn) Maurer. Her father was a dairy farmer and her mother died when she was two years old. Christine spent her childhood years on the farm until she left for boarding school at the age of 14. While at school and recovering in a local hospital from tuberculosis in 1945, she was forced to flee westward because of the Soviet invasion of Germany. In Berlin the Swiss Embassy arranged for UNRRA transportation to Switzerland where she was reunited with her family who had arrived before her. Christine received a nursing degree as a nurse midwife from the University of Bern Hospital. She worked as a nurse midwife at the University Hospitals in Basel, Lausanne and Geneva. In between those jobs she spent one year in London as an au pair. It was in Geneva, Switzerland where she met and fell in love with Carl, an American medical student. They were married in New York City in 1958. Christine loved to stay active. She was an accomplished artist and did much wood carving. She was happiest outside in her beautiful backyard in the Mantua neighborhood of Fairfax where she raised her children and lived for 42 years. Prior to settling in Fairfax, she accompanied her husband Carl, a medical officer in the Navy, to Okinawa, Japan for three wonderful years. Christine enjoyed playing tennis and taking long walks with her friends. She later worked in her husband's medical practice as an office manager. Christine was preceded in death by her son, Claude Martin Hanfling, her younger brothers, Fritz, Horst and Hans Maurer and sister, Sigrid Weilenmann. She is survived by her devoted husband of 61 years, Dr. Carl Hanfling, daughter, Geneva (Joe) Modrak, son Brian (Mary) Hanfling, brothers, Klaus, Heinz and Walter Maurer and sister, Barbara Keller. To her three grandchildren she was affectionately known as Oma. They are Max and Colette Modrak and Thomas Hanfling. A celebration of her remarkable life will take place at a later date. Interested friends may contact the family for more information. A celebration of her remarkable life will take place at a later date. Interested friends may contact the family for more information.

