

CHRISTINE STONE JACOBSEN



Christine "Chrissie" Stone Jacobsen, age 93, of Arlington, VA, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles Peter Jacobsen III; her son Charles Peter Jacobsen IV; and her daughter-in-law, Irma Rhombi Jacobsen.

She is survived by two sons, Stephen Jacobsen (Kay) and Shawn Eric Jacobsen (Andrea); three grandchildren, Kristen Jacobsen (David Vaughn), Kyle Jacobsen (Megan), and Caitlyn Jacobsen; and four great-grandchildren.

"Chrissie" was born in Sneads, FL on November 1, 1925, and while studying for her Bachelor's Degree in Education at Florida State College for Women, met Charles while he served as a U.S. Naval Flight Instructor in Pensacola, FL. They were married after the war and moved to Arlington to start their family and family business. Christine worked for the Arlington County Library for many years and loved to read and garden.

Christine will be interred with her husband and son at Arlington National Cemetery. The family is eternally grateful for the services of Capital Caring Hospice and request any memorial contributions be donated to their compassionate organization.