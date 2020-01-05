

Christine A. Johnson



On December 25, 2019, Christine Annette Johnson went home to be with the Lord. She was born in Springfield, Massachusetts to Odessa Booker Johnson Wilson and Harry Johnson on December 17, 1952. She was reared and grew up in Springfield, graduating from High School of Commerce May 1971. Christine went on to attend Atlantic Air School in Hartford, Connecticut where she was recruited by Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in April 1972. She had a rewarding career traveling all over the world providing technical support to CIA initiatives. She also lived in Spain and Germany. It should be duly noted for historical purposes that Christine was the first Black Female Technical Officer for the Disguise Unit at CIA and was involved in supporting the Iranian Hostage initiative as seen in the movie "Argo". Christine had a 36-year career with the CIA. She also attended Northern VA College, Prince George's Community College, and UMUC for a total of two and half years studying international business, with Associate level equivalent in education. Then the world became her educational venue. Christine had a love for languages, which she was considered intermediate level in Spanish. Her Spanish assisted her in her South America travels. Christine spoke some French, and Portuguese. And, she could gurgle in a few other languages. Christine was a member of Mount Horeb Baptist Church in Washington, DC, and Zion Baptist Church in Springfield, Massachusetts. She leaves behind her Mother, Odessa Booker Johnson Wilson, Sister, Debra Ann Wilson, Nieces, Crystal Elaine Johnson, and Renee Annette Johnson, Great Nieces, Ekeria and Aniya Reed, and Great Nephew, Cassius Castillo. She is predeceased by: Father, Harry Johnson and her beloved Rudolph Valentino Wilson, Older Sister, Carole Renee Johnson, and Brother, Harry Lee Johnson, Jr. She leaves behind Goddaughters, Lisa Seymore, Danielle Vicks, and Britinee Parks. Her Brothers in kind: Gerald P. Hamilton, and Peter Sinegal, as well as The Board Chairman and Ladies, beloved cousins Gregory Bullock, Marion James, George Brown, Nielon Brown, Carolyn Salters, and beloved lifetime friend Richard Patrick. Also, the Golden Girls, The Tyson's Lunch Group (her favorite part time lunch group), Renick M., Carole C., John B., Kevin H., Nicholas S., and Michael D. Beloved extended family Hope Parks, Carolyn Salters, Helen M., Ruth M., Beatrice V., Nazeeha R., Heidi D., Vickey R., Marjie B., Antje H., Beloved Gerald H., Garry S., Jon C., William B., Carole W., Jane, Diane C., Debra G., Bobby Edwards, plus a host of other good friends and family. Christine had love for her Springfield, New York and Maryland residences. She also loved what her brother Harry said, "Let the work I've done, speak for me!" Please continue to celebrate her life through all the great memories she has left. A celebration of life will take place on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 10 a.m. until time of Service at 11 a.m. at the KALAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 6160 Oxon Hill Road, Oxon Hill, MD 20745. Interment will be at a later date in Oak Grove Cemetery, Springfield, MA.