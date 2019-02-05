Christine Kranich Kane (Age 68)
Passed away on January 20, 2019, at the Winchester Medical Center. Her husband, Michael Kane, and her parents, James and Gloria Kranich, predecease Chris. She is survived by her brother James Kranich (Jane); sister Frances Kranich (Tina Gallegos); and nephew James Kranich III (Catrina); and grandnephews Jordan, Alexander; and grandniece Isabella. Chris was born in Washington, DC and spent the majority of her life living in northern Virginia. A memorial celebration will be held for Chris this summer. Funeral arrangements are by Stover Funeral Home of Strasburg, VA.