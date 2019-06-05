The Washington Post

CHRISTINE LOOMIS

CHRISTINE S. LOOMIS (Age 91)  

On Monday, June 3, 2019, Christine Loomis, of Frederick, MD. Beloved wife of the late Peter Loomis; loving father of William Loomis (Colleen), Thomas Loomis (Christine) and Evelyn Hobbs (Scott); dear sister of Pete, Martha, Gus, Zaphy, John and Dooley Stephanos all of which predeceased her. Mrs. Loomis is also survived by seven cherished grandchildren. Relatives and friends will gather at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, where prayers will be recited at 7:30 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 7, at Saints Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church, 920 W 7th Street, Frederick, MD 21701. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 13801 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saints Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church.
Published in The Washington Post on June 5, 2019
