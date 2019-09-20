

Christine Marie Martinez

(Age 41)



Of Millsboro, DE passed away unexpectedly on September 15, 2019 at Beebe hospital in Lewes, DE. She was born on August 14, 1978 to Cliff and Debbie Reynolds Weiss in Riverdale, MD. She was married on June 21, 2008 to Gabriel Martinez, and together they had two children. She graduated from Salisbury University and St. Mary's University respectively, earning a Master's degree. She was a specialist in childhood education and was an English Language Instructional Interventionist at East Millsboro Elementary School.

She was devoted to family, and loved spending time with her kids and family. She loved the beaches, the boardwalk, Disney, and shopping - all with her kids and family.

Christine is survived by her beloved husband, Gabriel and two daughters: Alayna and Julianna. She is also survived by her parents: Cliff and Debbie Weiss; and father-in-law: Edward McAnulla and mother-in-law: Urania Credidio-McAnulla. Also surviving is her brother: Daniel Weiss and an extensive list of extended family and friends.

A Memorial Service and Celebration of Her Life will be held at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, DE on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 1 p.m. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Interment arrangements are private.