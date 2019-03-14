CHRISTINE ANN MAVRACIC
(Age 70)
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Sentara Northern VA Medical Center in Woodbridge, VA. Christine was born December 18, 1948 in Uniontown, PA. She moved to Virginia in adulthood and cultivated a successful career in respiratory therapy. Her greatest joy was in caring for others. Christine is survived by her granddaughter Meagan; two great grandchildren; grandson-in-law Matthew; brother Tom; sister-in-law Jean; half-siblings Mark and Michelle; nieces Darlene and Christine; several great nieces and nephews, and cherished friends. Christine was preceded in death by her parents Thomas and Rose, siblings Carol and Larry, half-sibling Bill, niece Anita, great nephew Michael, and beloved cat Ivan. Services private.