CHRISTINE McDOWELL

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHRISTINE McDOWELL.

 
 

CHRISTINE Y. McDOWELL (Age 81)  

On February 10, 2019, Christine McDowell, of Upper Marlboro, MD entered into eternal rest. A native Washingtonian and longtime resident and fixture in the Columbia Heights community. She is survived by her children, Doretha Garnette, Margerline Mitchell (Gregory), Robert May, Reginald May, Twanda Thomas, Lisa Price and Kimberly McDowell; stepchildren, Kathleen Evans, Quintina Neal and Rodrick Houser; sister, Margaret May; and a host of grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Service will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Pennsylvania Avenue Baptist Church, 3000 Pennsylvania Ave, SE, Washington, DC. Visitation 10 a.m., Service 11 a.m. Interment Harmony Memorial Park. Arrangements by McGUIRE.

Funeral Home
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 882-6600
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.