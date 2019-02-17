CHRISTINE Y. McDOWELL (Age 81)
On February 10, 2019, Christine McDowell, of Upper Marlboro, MD entered into eternal rest. A native Washingtonian and longtime resident and fixture in the Columbia Heights community. She is survived by her children, Doretha Garnette, Margerline Mitchell (Gregory), Robert May, Reginald May, Twanda Thomas, Lisa Price and Kimberly McDowell; stepchildren, Kathleen Evans, Quintina Neal and Rodrick Houser; sister, Margaret May; and a host of grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Service will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Pennsylvania Avenue Baptist Church, 3000 Pennsylvania Ave, SE, Washington, DC. Visitation 10 a.m., Service 11 a.m. Interment Harmony Memorial Park. Arrangements by McGUIRE.