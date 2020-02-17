

Christine Elizabeth Spooner



Christine Elizabeth Spooner, usually just called "Spooner" or "Spoons" by her professional colleagues and school classmates, died peacefully while asleep at her home in London, England on February 5, 2020.

Christine was born in Arlington, Virginia on April 8, 1971. She graduated from O'Connell High School in Arlington in 1989 and from Wittenberg University in Ohio in 1993. She moved to Los Angeles, California, where she worked for 10 years on the development and then the nine-year run of the popular TV sit-com "The King of Queens," serving as an assistant to the executive producer and as a member of the writing team. In 2007 she moved to London, where she worked with several charities as a celebrity liaison, events coordinator and office director.

Christine had captivating eyes, an ever-present smile, and an infectious personality. She was warm, caring, friendly to all, funny, and classy yet self-effacing. She had a sense of adventure and a competitive spirit. People were naturally drawn to her, and she maintained a large network of long-time friends from childhood, college, Los Angeles and London.

Christine is survived by her parents, Mark and Roberta Spooner of Springfield, Virginia, by her brother David Spooner, his wife Nancy and their two children in Arlington, and by an extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins. She loved her family above all others and never missed family gatherings during holidays, even when living abroad.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 2 at 11 a.m. at Nativity Catholic Church in Burke, Virginia, followed by a reception at the Springfield Golf and Country Club in Springfield, Virginia.