The Washington Post

Christine Sutton (1956 - 2020)
christine marguerite sutton  

Our beloved Christine Marguerite Sutton born October 7, 1956, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020. Christine was the heart and light of the family and will truly be missed. Christine was preceded in death by her loving parents Helena Sutton and William L. Sutton, Sr.; and her dear brother John F. Sutton. She leaves to cherish her memories her sisters Ann V. Cole, Lisa M. Sutton-Jenkins; brothers William L Sutton, Jr., Jesse L. Sutton; brother-in-law Joseph Jenkins; sister-in-law Sylvia Gladden; and a host of many nieces, nephews, and cousins. May our Lord God rest her soul and comfort her family and friends during these hard times. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the Marshall March Funeral Home, 4308 Suitland Road, Suitland, MD 20746. Viewing will be at 10 a.m. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. and, Cemetery Services will be held at the Washington National Cemetery, 4101 Suitland Road, Suitland, MD 20746 at 12:15 p.m.

Published in The Washington Post on May 19, 2020
