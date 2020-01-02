The Washington Post

CHRISTINE WEBSTER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHRISTINE WEBSTER.
Service Information
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Paul Christian Center
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Paul Christian Center
218 E. Monroe Ave
Alexandria, VA
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

CHRISTINE WEBSTER  

Passed away on December 24, 2019. Wife of the late Louis Webster. She is survived by her two daughters, Pamela Rhymes and Ieashia (Calvin) Jackson; two grandchildren, Aubrey and Kendra Rhymes; and four great-grandchildren, Damian, Layla, Serene and Silas. She is also survived by five siblings; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Services will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at St. Paul Christian Center, 218 E. Monroe Ave., Alexandria, VA, Viewing 10 a.m. Service 11 a.m. Interment Bethel Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 2, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.