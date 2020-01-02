CHRISTINE WEBSTER
Passed away on December 24, 2019. Wife of the late Louis Webster. She is survived by her two daughters, Pamela Rhymes and Ieashia (Calvin) Jackson; two grandchildren, Aubrey and Kendra Rhymes; and four great-grandchildren, Damian, Layla, Serene and Silas. She is also survived by five siblings; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Services will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at St. Paul Christian Center, 218 E. Monroe Ave., Alexandria, VA, Viewing 10 a.m. Service 11 a.m. Interment Bethel Cemetery.