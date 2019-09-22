

CHRISTINE WIGEN WILEY

"Chris" (Age 73)



Of Wilmington, North Carolina, passed away unexpectedly on September 8, 2019 in Vienna, Virginia while visiting her beloved family.

Chris was born on September 25, 1945, in Oakland, California to John and Mary (Hood) Wigen. The eldest of five sisters, she was raised in Seattle, Washington. Upon graduation from Bishop Blanchet High School, Chris continued her education at the University of Washington . A brilliant mind, she graduated in 1967 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Far Eastern & Slavic Studies. Chris moved to Washington, D.C. where she began a distinguished 30-year career in the intelligence community, retiring in October 1997 as an Associate Deputy Director of Operations and a member of the Senior Executive Service at the Central Intelligence Agency.

Chris was a mentor and role model to many, both in her professional and personal life. Most importantly to her, Chris was the champion and confidant of her daughters and grandchildren. Upon retiring with her husband, Steve, to Wilmington, NC, Chris continued to serve her community. She was a dedicated sacristan and parishioner at St. Therese Catholic Church and a weekly volunteer at Vintage Values, whose proceeds benefit the local domestic violence shelter. Chris always made it a priority to be present at her children and then grandchildren's school and sports events, as well as every major life milestone. Chris touched many lives; her wisdom, strength, and charity made a lasting impression on all who knew her.

Chris is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Steve Wiley; her two daughters and their spouses, Jennifer Wiley (Alan Carpenter) and Debby Boniface (Chris); her five grandchildren, Anne, Ryan, Mary and Peter Boniface, and Kelli Carpenter; four sisters; a nephew and four nieces.

Chris is preceded in death by her parents and a niece.