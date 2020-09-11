ZARR CHRISTINE ZARR Christine Zarr passed away at age 81 on Thursday September 3, 2020 with her family at her side. The cause of death was Goodpasture Syndrome, a rare kidney condition. Christine always had an immense interest and curiosity in the world around her. As a little girl growing up in Liverpool, England, she read so avidly that once she was spotted sitting on the kitchen floor reading a fish-stained newspaper used as wrapping by the local fishmonger. This interest and curiosity led her on a journey far from home, originally to London, then to New York and Washington D.C., and ultimately to seventeen years living abroad in Pakistan, Tunisia, Ghana, Egypt, Haiti and Bulgaria, before returning to Washington DC. She was born Christine Worrall on February 9 1939 in Formby, a green and pleasant English town filled with golf courses, cricket pitches and grassy sand dunes, on the coast north of Liverpool. She was academically oriented and had strong and intelligent female role models in her mother and aunt, Sheelah and Ethna Little, both medical doctors. Christine's father, John Heath Worrall, ran a successful family property agency in Liverpool. Christine was a natural athlete, playing squash, tennis and golf well. She was tall, slender and stylish, popular with friends. Christine was a talented artist, producing delicate and refined watercolors. An accomplished pianist, Christine loved music all her life. However what Christine loved the most was to read, about worlds far away or long ago, in university libraries or on kitchen floors. She loved biographies and stories of lives well-lived. She loved history books and stories of ancient kingdoms and exotic climes. This love of reading took her to Liverpool University to a degree in Modern History, with honors, and to her first job as a high school history teacher. In 1966, Christine met Gerald Zarr, an American lawyer on leave from teaching law in Liberia who was staying with John Entwistle in Formby. It was a meeting that would drastically change the course of her life. On a cold winter's day in 1968, she arrived at John F Kennedy Airport in New York City to join Gerald and the young couple moved into a Chelsea apartment. She acclimatized herself quickly to her new country and home. In July 1968 she gave birth to her first of two children, Jocelyn and the young family moved to Washington D.C. where Gerald began working for the U.S. Agency for International Development. Her second child, Anthony, was born in 1971 at Sibley Hospital. In 1974, the family embarked on a series of foreign assignments which Christine tackled with enthusiasm. From 1974 to 1994, Christine and family lived abroad with the exception of a two year home assignment in Washington DC between 1984 and 1986. In Pakistan, Christine loved the weekend trips to Nathiagali and Murree, two hill stations that offered respite from the searing heat in Islamabad. She produced a large collection of black and white photographs and watercolors to capture the people, culture and vistas of that dramatic mountainous land. In Tunisia, the family lived in Carthage next to the ruins of a Byzantine Basilica and close to the Roman amphitheatre. Christine was a teacher at the American Cooperative School of Tunis and at the Ghana International School at her next posting. Often the family spent weekends at beaches outside Accra with coconut palms and thunderous surf. Living in Cairo was a more intense, urban experience, with over 10 million people straining through legendary traffic jams. Christine immensely enjoyed the opportunity to immerse herself in all the histories of Egypt, from the Pharaohs to Islamic, colonial and modern history. As respite from the frenetic pace of Cairo, Christine and family would love sunset cruises on the Nile on a Felucca, a traditional sailing boat. In 1986 the family moved to Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Christine loved to do mountain walks to colonial era forts and citadels scattered throughout the Haitian countryside. The family bought a small sailing boat, duly named the Sac Passe or "What's Up!" in Haitian Creole, which they enjoyed on weekends together with long beach lunches of grilled langoustine, and the occasional rum punch. In 1990, Christine and family moved to Sofia, Bulgaria which was their final foreign posting. Arriving just after the fall of the Berlin Wall, it was a fascinating time as Bulgaria and its people emerged from the grip of communism. Christine learned Bulgarian and immersed herself in the history of Bulgaria and the Balkans, taking a role as Community Liaison Officer in the US Embassy. In that capacity, she organized numerous events and trips to enhance cultural exchange between American staff and their Bulgarian hosts, receiving an award from the US Department of State in 1994 for her work. This was symptomatic of Christine's open and enthusiastic approach to other cultures throughout her life - learning languages (she spoke French, and studied Bulgarian, Urdu, Arabic and Italian), reading history, and actively engaging in local life. After her return to Washington in 1995, Christine worked as a licensed D.C. tour guide, a substitute teacher in Montgomery County, and led walking tours through two of the city's most iconic neighborhoods - Georgetown and Embassy Row. She also served as an enrichment lecturer for various cruise lines, giving talks on Atlantic, Mediterranean, Indian Ocean, Pacific and Caribbean cruises. She was a past president of the Association of American Foreign Service Women, now the Associates of the American Foreign Service Worldwide. Not surprisingly, she was a member of various book clubs, to satisfy her life-long passion of reading. Her family had a nickname that suited her well, calling her simply, the Brain of Britain. Christine is survived by her husband Gerald Zarr of Bethesda, Maryland, her daughter Jocelyn Rock of Washington DC and her son Anthony Zarr of Grimaud, France. She is also survived by her granddaughter Zara Rock of Washington DC, her daughter-in-law Rebecca Zarr and her grandson Alexander Zarr, both of Grimaud, France. In England she is survived by her brother John Heath Worrall of Formby, her sister-in-law Trish Worrall, her two nephews Justin & Giles Worrall, her niece Victoria Uren, two great nephews, William and Rufus Worrall, and two great nieces, Eve and Alice Uren. She is also survived by her brother-in-law Melvyn Zarr and her sister-in-law Gail Zarr of Portland, Maine. Interment will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Georgetown.



