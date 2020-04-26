

Christopher A. Barker



Of Great Falls, Virginia, age 60, died at Adler Center hospice on April 23, 2020, from complications of leukemia. A teacher and coach for more than 35 years, he encouraged girls and boys at all levels to find the positive, appreciate their strengths, take responsibility, and live with love. Students he taught in separate stints totaling 15 years at The German International School of Washington in Potomac, MD, in particular, attest to enduring lessons from Coach Barker in sports and life. He also taught or coached at local schools including the Congressional Schools, Falls Church, VA, the McLean School, Potomac, MD, and Walter Johnson High School, Bethesda, MD. He served as men's soccer and tennis coach at Oberlin College and as men's soccer coach at Capitol College.

He graduated from Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda in 1978, from Ohio Wesleyan University in 1982, and received a M.A. from George Mason University in 2000.

A devoted and beloved father, Chris is survived by children Kit, Anna, Claire and Laura, of Great Falls, and his stepson, Ryan Taliaferro of New York City; his brother, Jay (Celine), of Bethesda; his brother, John (Nancy), of San Francisco; nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by his wife, Karen Timmons Barker in 2018. His parents, James A. Barker and Cozette Barker Godsey, died in 1995 and 2010.

