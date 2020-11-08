Christopher John Bellini of Falls Church, VA, born in Cambridge, MA, passed away at the age of 59 on October 22, 2020. Chris is survived by his wife Lily, his three children, his mother Mary and stepfather George Boudreau, his brother Joseph Bellini and his two sisters, Suzanne Lees and Joanne Novelli, as well as numerous other family members and life-long friends. After graduating Summa Cum Laude from UMass Amherst, he became a CPA and senior auditor with Arthur Anderson. He then went on to graduate Magna Cum Laude from Georgetown University Law Center. He began his extensive legal career in corporate and banking law by working at the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. He then spent the majority of his livelihood working as a partner with the law firms of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher and Fried Frank. He also taught as an adjunct professor at Georgetown University Law Center. For the last five years, he established his own law firm, the Bellini Law Office. Chris had an amazing sense of humor and could bring a smile to all who knew him. He was always the first to lend a hand to anyone in need. He loved spending time in Nova Scotia and going deep sea fishing. He was an avid bicycle rider and would even participate in lengthy races. He also loved sporting events, especially anything related to the Red Sox and the New England Patriots. He will be sorely missed. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.