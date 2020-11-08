1/1
CHRISTOPHER BELLINI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CHRISTOPHER's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

CHRISTOPHER JOHN BELLINI  
Christopher John Bellini of Falls Church, VA, born in Cambridge, MA, passed away at the age of 59 on October 22, 2020. Chris is survived by his wife Lily, his three children, his mother Mary and stepfather George Boudreau, his brother Joseph Bellini and his two sisters, Suzanne Lees and Joanne Novelli, as well as numerous other family members and life-long friends. After graduating Summa Cum Laude from UMass Amherst, he became a CPA and senior auditor with Arthur Anderson. He then went on to graduate Magna Cum Laude from Georgetown University Law Center. He began his extensive legal career in corporate and banking law by working at the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. He then spent the majority of his livelihood working as a partner with the law firms of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher and Fried Frank. He also taught as an adjunct professor at Georgetown University Law Center. For the last five years, he established his own law firm, the Bellini Law Office. Chris had an amazing sense of humor and could bring a smile to all who knew him. He was always the first to lend a hand to anyone in need. He loved spending time in Nova Scotia and going deep sea fishing. He was an avid bicycle rider and would even participate in lengthy races. He also loved sporting events, especially anything related to the Red Sox and the New England Patriots. He will be sorely missed. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.www.moneyandking.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA 22180
(703) 938-7440
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved