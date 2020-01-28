The Washington Post

CHRISTOPHER BONK

CHRISTOPHER CAL BONK (Age 60)  

Christopher Cal Bonk passed from this life on January 17, 2020. He is survived by his loving son Andrew; his grandson Ethan, and daugher-in-law Erin (Hughes). He is preceded in death by his father Richard J. Bonk and his mother, Eleanor (Cal) Bonk. A mass of life will be celebrated on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Newmann Catholic Church, 11900 Lawyers Road, Reston, Va. 20191. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Catholic Charities of Arlington, Family Services Program.
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 28, 2020
